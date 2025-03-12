No Ordinary Love is an anthology of love stories almost never told.

The series started last year, filling a noticeable gap of stories that actually showed the realistic ups and downs of the early dating days.

This year, the anthology is taking imperfect love a little further, peeling back the layer of what it’s like to be in a new relationship when you interpret every interaction in a million different ways. Each story gets into the minds of real Hinge couples as they navigate the messy yet magical early days of dating. The stories are told through the perspectives of both partners and written by five fresh literary voices.

Because great love stories require great writing and great readers, the anthology will be posted here on Substack.

For this initial installment, you’ll get a new story sent to your inbox every Tuesday until mid-June. After all the No Ordinary Love stories have been shared, we’ll stop posting.