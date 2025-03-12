No Ordinary Love

No Ordinary Love

“No Ordinary Love” is written in elegant type, with the handwritten subtitle: “An anthology of love stories almost never told” beneath it. A small bird sketch appears near the bottom right.

No Ordinary Love is an anthology of love stories almost never told.

The series started last year, filling a noticeable gap of stories that actually showed the realistic ups and downs of the early dating days. 

This year, the anthology is taking imperfect love a little further, peeling back the layer of what it’s like to be in a new relationship when you interpret every interaction in a million different ways. Each story gets into the minds of real Hinge couples as they navigate the messy yet magical early days of dating. The stories are told through the perspectives of both partners and written by five fresh literary voices.

Because great love stories require great writing and great readers, the anthology will be posted here on Substack.

For this initial installment, you’ll get a new story sent to your inbox every Tuesday until mid-June. After all the No Ordinary Love stories have been shared, we’ll stop posting.

An anthology of real Hinge love stories almost never told. Written from the perspective of each partner by Upasna Barath, Hunter Harris, William Rayfet Hunter, Tomasz Jedrowski, and Jen Winston.

Five Hinge couples. Five fresh literary voices. One anthology of imperfect love stories.
